TCS employee resigns after making controversial social media posts

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa City Schools has announced that an employee has resigned after making controversial statements on social media.

According to TCS, the school system was notified about the posts from parents and other employees. TCS says it then tried to take the appropriate steps to “initiate personnel action” when the employee elected to resign.

This comes after TCS released a statement regarding the system’s role in combating racial inequality.

“TCS does not condone the statements made by this employee. It is committed to the principles of equity for all students. The Board believes that all students are entitled to a safe school experience in which students can realize their maximum potential and engage fully in the learning process. Tuscaloosa City Schools will take appropriate action to prevent, correct, and where warranted, discipline behavior that violates this practice.” Tuscaloosa City Schools

The job of the employee or where they worked within the school system has not been released.

