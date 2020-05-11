Tattoo shops reopen with new safety guidelines amide COVID-19 pandemic

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — As those close-contact businesses like tattoo shops prepare to open for business, many are putting changes in place to keep people safe.

Dodge City Tattoo Company in Cullman County posted some policy changes ahead of today’s reopening. The new policies include several provisions, such as requiring everyone must wear a mask while inside, customers coming in alone must come in alone and everyone’s temperature must be taken at the door.

Additionally, Dodge City’s lobby will be closed and if you’re sick, call ahead and reschedule.

LATEST POSTS