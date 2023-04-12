BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The seventh annual Taste of Bessemer Job Fair and Business Expo is set for the evening of April 13.

The event will be held at the Bessemer Civic Center located at 1120 Ninth Avenue SW. The event will feature live entertainment, over 70 food businesses and organization display vendors. Doors will open at 3 p.m. and last until 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $25 per person or you can purchase five for $70, 15 for $200 or 20 for $260. The event is free to children ages four and under. For more information, contact the Bessemer Area Chamber of Commerce at 205-425-3253.