Tarrant to dedicate new city hall to Loxcil Tuck, the longest-serving female mayor in Alabama’s history

TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Tarrant will be dedicating its new city hall in honor of Mayor Loxcil Tuck.

Tuck has held office since 2004. She is the longest serving female mayor in Alabama’s history.

Wayman Newton was named mayor-elect after his victory in the municipal election in August. He is the first African-American mayor elected in the city’s history.

Newton, 40, will take office starting Nov. 2.

City officials will hold the dedication Thursday starting at 3 p.m.

