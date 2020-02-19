Tarrant Taco Bell employee hit by bullet fragments in armed robbery

1  of  12
TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tarrant Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a Taco Bell that left an employee injured Tuesday evening.

According to Tarrant PD, a suspect came into the restaurant asking for money from the register. During the robbery, the suspect’s gun discharged and a bullet hit the ground which led to bullet fragments hitting one employee in the leg.

The employee was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

No suspect is in custody at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

