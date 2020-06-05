Tarrant man found dead in woods after going missing for several days

TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tarrant man who had gone missing for several days has been found dead in a wooded area outside the city.

The Tarrant Police Department confirmed that Robert Stevenson Newcomb, 36, was found dead in the woods and that they were now working a death investigation. No foul play is suspected in the case.

Newcomb was last seen in the 200 block of Black Creek Road on Tuesday. According to police, he had recently sent a message to family members making a comment about his death. His phone was later turned off and no activity on his bank account.

