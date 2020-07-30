Tarrant police officer involved in accident on Pinson Valley Parkway

TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — Traffic on Pinson Valley Parkway near the Express Oil Change in Tarrant was closed for hours Thursday morning following an accident involving a Tarrant police car and a Dodge Charger.
At this time, it appears only two cars were involved in an accident. CBS 42 reporter Hillary Simon reports that a police officer went inside an ambulance and left the scene.
No further information has been provided on the circumstances surrounding the crash.
