Tarrant police officer involved in accident on Pinson Valley Parkway

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — Traffic on Pinson Valley Parkway near the Express Oil Change in Tarrant was closed for hours Thursday morning following an accident involving a Tarrant police car and a Dodge Charger.

At this time, it appears only two cars were involved in an accident. CBS 42 reporter Hillary Simon reports that a police officer went inside an ambulance and left the scene.

No further information has been provided on the circumstances surrounding the crash.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page