TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — In the midst of further scandal in Tarrant, the city’s police chief has now been reinstated.

On Monday, the Tarrant City Council voted to reinstate Wendell Major after Mayor Wayman Newton had suspended him last week following a shooting in the area that happened Nov. 10 that left several people injured. Newton had claimed that Major had removed dispatchers from entering the shooting into the National Crime Information Center.

In a statement released Tuesday, Major addressed his suspension, disputing Newton’s claim about the dispatchers.

“It is essential to clarify the facts surrounding this matter,” Major said in a statement. “The Agreement between myself, Chief Wendell Major, and ALEA mandates that I provide a certified list of individuals employed by the Tarrant Police Department. In compliance with this agreement, I duly reported the status of the Dispatchers. However, Mayor Newton’s decision to unilaterally remove the Dispatchers from the list of Tarrant Police Department employees, without ensuring proper supervision by law enforcement personnel with an agreement with ALEA, led to the loss of their NCIC access. This critical detail is crucial for understanding the sequence of events.”

Major went on to say that he would call on more transparency and accountability.

“I stand firm in my commitment to the safety of our community and the professionalism of the

Tarrant Police Department,” Major stated. “It is disheartening that misinformation is being spread to divert attention from the real issue – a lack of prudent planning and decision-making by Mayor Waymon Newton.”

Major’s suspension comes as the city’s government has faced several controversies over the last couple of years.