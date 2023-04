TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — Tarrant Police Department Chief Wendell Major has been placed on administrative leave until further notice.

According to an email sent out from Tarrant Mayor Wayman Newton to city department heads, the leave became effective at the end of the business day Wednesday. TPD Sgt. Cynthia Morrow is now serving as the senior ranking officer for the department. Newton told CBS 42 he could not speak about personnel matters.