Tarrant PD searching for missing woman last heard from Feb. 12

TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tarrant Police Department has issued a missing person report for a woman not heard from in almost a week.
Gladis Aracely Garcia, 44, called her family on Feb. 12 stating she was on her way home but she never arrived.
Garcia is described as being 5-foot-3 and 140 pounds. She was last seen Feb. 9 going to a hospital.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Tarrant PD at (205) 849-2811.
