Tarrant PD confiscate 5 gambling machines, thousands of dollars from American Legion

TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tarrant Police Department has arrested one person after officers executed a search warrant at the American Legion for gambling Wednesday night.

According to Tarrant PD, officers arrived at the establishment located at 1135 Pinson Street and recovered thousands of dollars and five gambling machines.

The person arrested was charged with drug possession and gambling.

No other information has been released at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

