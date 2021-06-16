Tarrant mayor Wayman Newton charged with assault

TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — Wayman Newton, the mayor of Tarrant, was charged with misdemeanor assault Wednesday.

Newton, a lawyer who was elected to office last year, was booked in the Jefferson County Jail for 20 minutes Wednesday. He is charged with third-degree assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Newton will be hosting a press conference at Tarrant City Hall on Thursday to discuss the case.

The alleged assault occurred in November after he was elected mayor. When reached for comment, Newton said there had been a warrant taken out on him and that he had gotten it taken care of.

The 10 a.m. press conference will be streamed in the video player above.