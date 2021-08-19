Tarrant mayor arrested, charged with allegedly making harassing comments to city councilman

TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, Tarrant Mayor Wayman Newton was arrested and charged with allegedly making harassing comments to City Councilman John Bryant, according to court records.

According to a complaint made by Bryant, Newton used repeated expletives towards the councilman and sexual comments about Bryant’s wife.

The mayor told CBS 42 that the incident in question happened on July 19. He also said he believes the case against him will be thrown out.

Bryant was recently involved in a controversial council meeting in July after he used a racial slur during the meeting. Newton and Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth called for his resignation, but Bryant said he would not resign.

Newton was booked into the Jefferson County Jail and released less than 30 minutes later after posting $500 bond.

This is the second time Newton has been arrested since he took office last November. In June, he was charged with third-degree assault for an incident involving Dennis Reno, former chief of the Tarrant Police Department.

No other information has been released at this time.