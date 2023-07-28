GRAYSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Human skeletal remains found on December 13, 2022, have been identified as a man from Tarrant who was reported missing over three years ago.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the family of Michael Lynn Dillard reported him missing to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on April 1, 2020. They reported he was last known to be alive on November 24, 2019, near Brookside.

Dillard’s human skeletal remains were found in a remote wooded area on private hunting property last December in the 100 block of Sherry Street.

The remains were positively identified as him by DNA analysis. The postmortem examination did not reveal the cause of death.