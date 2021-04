TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tarrant Police Department is investigating the death of an ABC Coke employee who was struck by a rail car while at work Friday morning.

Jermichael John Collins, Jr., 37, was struck by a rail car while working in the rail yard of ABC Coke on Huntsville Avenue in Tarrant. The accident happened after 11 a.m. Friday.

The circumstances surrounding the accident are under investigation.