Tarrant holds first City Council meeting after racial comment from council member

Tarrant, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Tarrant made national headlines several weeks ago after Councilman John ‘Tommy’ Bryant used a racial slur during a council meeting in mid-July. The council chamber was packed Monday night and some people held up signs urging the councilman to resign.

“We want a Tarrant that is free of Mr. Tommy Bryant,” One resident said during public comment.

Many in the audience were upset to see the city in national news over the derogatory comments.

“And back to us making national news around here. I never thought we would be on CNN,” one resident said.

“You had a whole lot to say when our mayor was speaking. You had a whole lot to say when the people of color got something to say. But right now you are silent when I’m speaking to you,” One resident addressed Councilman Bryant.

Calls for the councilman’s resignation have gone beyond Tarrant. Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth tweeted out recently he would support anyone who runs against Bryant.

Councilman Bryant should resign and apologize. This is sad and Is racism, let’s call it what it is. God made everyone in his image, period. If anyone wants to run against this guy, I will gladly help you beat him so we can retire this type behavior. https://t.co/CJPjNPYJTw — Will Ainsworth (@willainsworthAL) July 25, 2021

CBS 42 talked to Bryant after the meeting, and he says he doesn’t plan to resign and that everything is fine.

But many in Tarrant would disagree with the councilman.

“You should have been gone!” one person exclaimed.

Tarrant Mayor Wayman Newton said recently he believes the councilman should’ve step down long ago. Other organizations such as the NAACP have called for Bryant to step down as well.