Tarrant FD fires chief who was arrested in Georgia after smashing man’s camera, pulling gun on him

TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Tarrant has announced it has terminated its fire chief after he was arrested last month in Georgia.

Jason Rickles was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree criminal damage to property and possession of a deadly weapon after an incident in Roswell, Ga. on March 12.

During the incident, Rickles smashed a man’s camera and also pulled a gun on the man after Rickles believed a group of people was robbing his for sale home. The group turned out to be members of a crew sent to take pictures of the home for a realtor.

“The city of Tarrant considers these actions absolutely unacceptable and reckless,” a press release from Tarrant Mayor Wayman Newton read. “This type of conduct will not be tolerated and employees that choose to engage in such behavior will be dealt with swiftly and severely.”

A replacement fire chief has not been announced at this time.