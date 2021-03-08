Talladega women arrested for abusing 6 children, binding them with duct tape at night

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega Police Department has arrested a woman for allegedly torturing and abusing six children Monday.

Vanessa Morris Colley, 67, has been charged with six counts of torture/willful abuse of a child under the age of 18.

The investigation began back in December 2020 when two of the children, ages 8 and 10, were found outside alone. Authorities took them to their home where four more children, between the ages of 6 and 12, were found.

Details of the abuse will not be released. Talladega PD did say that the children were bound with duct tape at night.

Colley was being held at the Talladega County Jail on a $45,000 bond. No other information has been released at this time.