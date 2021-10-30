Talladega woman and 2 juveniles killed in Calhoun County crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle accident in Calhoun County claimed the lives of a Talladega woman and two juveniles Thursday night, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

Officers say Chareese Jordan, 27, of Talladega, was driving a 2016 Kia Rio southbound in the northbound lane on Alabama Highway 77 when the vehicle collided with a 2015 Volvo truck at about 11:24 p.m.

Jordan and two juveniles were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.