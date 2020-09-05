Talladega Supersweedway to allow fans at YellaWood 500 race in October

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chase Elliott (9) leads the pack to the start line for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Ala., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Talladega Superspeedway says it will be allowing fans to attend the YellaWood 500 race later this year.

The announcement was made on Twitter. Seating and camping capacities will be reduced and some areas will still be off-limits for spectators.

Fans were allowed inside the racetrack in June but had to abide by certain COVID-19 guidelines such as wearing a mask, having their temperatures checked and being socially distant. Those same rules apply for the October race.

Camping will be limited to three nights only. Parts of the infield will also be open, according to their website.

For more information, click here.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page