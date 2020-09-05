Talladega Supersweedway to allow fans at YellaWood 500 race in October

Chase Elliott (9) leads the pack to the start line for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Ala., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Talladega Superspeedway says it will be allowing fans to attend the YellaWood 500 race later this year.

The announcement was made on Twitter. Seating and camping capacities will be reduced and some areas will still be off-limits for spectators.

🚨 Important October update!



For additional information, including safety protocols, closed areas, and more, please visit our website or call us at 877.Go2.DEGA.



🔗 https://t.co/olW3p743dl pic.twitter.com/lHZrEcwBVT — Talladega Superspeedway (@TalladegaSuperS) September 3, 2020

Fans were allowed inside the racetrack in June but had to abide by certain COVID-19 guidelines such as wearing a mask, having their temperatures checked and being socially distant. Those same rules apply for the October race.

Camping will be limited to three nights only. Parts of the infield will also be open, according to their website.

For more information, click here.

LATEST POSTS