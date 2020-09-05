Talladega Supersweedway to allow fans at YellaWood 500 race in October

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Talladega Superspeedway says it will be allowing fans to attend the YellaWood 500 race later this year.
The announcement was made on Twitter. Seating and camping capacities will be reduced and some areas will still be off-limits for spectators.
Fans were allowed inside the racetrack in June but had to abide by certain COVID-19 guidelines such as wearing a mask, having their temperatures checked and being socially distant. Those same rules apply for the October race.
Camping will be limited to three nights only. Parts of the infield will also be open, according to their website.
