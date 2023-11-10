TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) – This weekend, Talladega Superspeedway is hosting Track Laps for Charity. It’s a chance for you to get up close and personal with the track.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, you can drive three laps around the track. All you have to do is make a $50 donation. All proceeds will benefit Toys for Tots.

Talladega Superspeedway Vice President of Business Operations Russell Branham said people travel from all over the U.S. to participate. Branham said it’s a great way to experience Talladega in a new way and give back for the holidays.

“You get to feel that. You get to experience it,” Branham said. “And then in your heart that you’re doing something really, really cool for children in our area and be able to offer them a really nice holiday season that without Toys for Tots, they wouldn’t be able to get that.”

You can sign up ahead of time online, but walkups are welcome. You can find the registration form here.