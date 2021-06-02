Talladega Superspeedway to have no capacity restrictions for October races

Ty Gibbs (18) leads the pack to start the General Tire 200 ARCA Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway Saturday, April 24, 2021 in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Talladega Superspeedway has announced it will operate at full capacity starting with three races at the beginning of October.

The first two races will be the Camping World Truck Series race and the Xfinity Series race on Oct. 2 with the third coming a day later in the YellaWood 500 as part of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Talladega is 𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞 👊



On October 2-3, we can't wait to welcome fans back with no capacity restrictions, expanded fan experiences, the return of the free campgrounds, and tent camping!



➡️ https://t.co/2Euxp9SS98 pic.twitter.com/kOXMoIb6jd — Talladega Superspeedway (@TALLADEGA) June 2, 2021

“Since 1969, our incredible fans have helped shaped Talladega Superspeedway into what it is today – an experience like no other,” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton. “Nowhere is the passion in any sport felt more than it is at Talladega, and we have hundreds of thousands of fans from over the years to thank for that.”

Talladega Superspeedway is NASCAR’s longest oval-shaped track and can contain around 175,000 fans for a race.

Additional experiences will also be available for fans at these races including a concert on Oct. 2, free campground sites and fully opened hospitality areas.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.