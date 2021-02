TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in searching for a man last seen in December 2020.

Joe Samuel Whitson, 63, was last seen at his residence in the 100 block of Jackson Street on Dec. 29, 2020, when a family member dropped him off, Talladega PD reports.

Authorities do not have a vehicle description or a possible location where he could be. If you have any information call Talladega Police at 256-362-4508.