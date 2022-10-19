TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Talladega Police are asking for the public’s assistance finding 26-year-old Nelson Bond.

Police said Bond’s family has not heard from him since Oct. 5 and was last known to drive a bronze 2005 Nissan Maxima with Alabama Tag 61A456T. His family has not seen Nelson in person since sometime in May in Talladega. The family has received unconfirmed reports Nelson could be in the Los Angeles area.

Police said Nelson is 6’1″ and 135 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He suffers from schizophrenia and is not on medication.