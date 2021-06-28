Talladega PD searching for man accused of attacking pregnant girlfriend with hot iron in 2019

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a man accused of attacking his pregnant girlfriend with a hot iron back in September 2019.

Skyy Jamar Fomby, 36, has been hiding from authorities for nearly two years, according to Talladega PD. He is also wanted on multiple other charges including burglary, theft and drug charges.

Police say the victim was ironing a shirt when Fomby took the iron and caused injuries to her arm and face. She was eight months pregnant at the time of the attack.

If you have any information on Fomby’s whereabouts, contact 334-215-7867.

