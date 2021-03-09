Talladega PD, family members still searching for man who was last seen in December

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in Talladega continue to follow leads into the disappearance of 19-year-old Stacey Lynch in December 2020.

Lynch has not been seen since he left his grandmother’s house to meet someone.

“If I could get some closure, I could get some rest knowing that he is at peace,” his mother, Erica Lynch, said.

Erica Lynch and her family members have plenty of questions about what happened to their loved one.

“It has been rough not seeing him, not seeing him come home, not being able to talk to him, not being able to see his children,” Stacy Lynch’s grandmother, Mary Lynch, said.

Talladega Police Chief Jason Busby said detectives are still interviewing people in connection with the investigation. He said other agencies are also helping.

“For the family, it is the biggest thing they’ve got going on in their life, and we understand that. And that is why we will continue to work and take as many hours, take as much time as we need. We won’t let it go,” Busby said.

According to Busby, investigators drove to another county last week to follow up on leads. He confirmed the discovery of a vehicle that may be related.

“There is a vehicle that was recovered that was burned that we believe is connected with the case. As part of the investigation, there is some video from a surrounding area that shows portions of what happened with this vehicle, so investigators are going through that video,” Busby said.

Family members are holding onto hope that answers will come soon. They’re encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

“I want this case to be solved and be at peace because I know Stacy and he would have never left home this long without contacting someone. I know. And by now I know something done happened to him,” Mary Lynch said.

If you know anything that can help, call Talladega Police investigators at 256-362-4508.