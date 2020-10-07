Talladega mayor pushes for sign language interpreter in future presidential debates

TALLADEGA, Ala (WIAT) — Talladega mayor Timothy Ragland is pushing for future election debates to provide an American sign language interpreter.

Ragland said that in the most recent presidential debate, the subtitles could not keep up with the candidates. That’s why he wrote a letter to the DNC and RNC chairpersons, asking for an ASL interpreter to be implemented in future debates.

Ragland said he represents a city with a large population of those with a hearing impairment, and feels it’s his duty to speak on their behalf.

“Many have the ability to listen and keep up but for those who are deaf or hearing impaired, that wasn’t there for them. There was no ASL interpreter who could convey the messages that were being spoken and so it’s just not right. They are part of our community, our neighbors and we should do everything we can to make sure they are able to participate,” Ragland said.

Talladega is the home to the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind. Mayor Ragland said he went to speak to the president of the school to find out what students were saying.

“He expressed people in the community were frustrated. They have closed captioning on, but it wasn’t at the speed of the debate and without an interpreter there, it was basically trying to decipher a foreign language that you could never use. When they’re trying to read lips but it’s switching between cameras and its really difficult,” he said.

Ragland said he also is reaching out to local senators and representatives to help push for this change.

