Talladega grocery store owner found shot to death behind counter, homicide investigation underway

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a grocery store owner was found shot to death inside the building Tuesday afternoon.

According to TCSO, deputies received a call from a customer who discovered an unresponsive man behind the counter of Four-Way Grocery on Plant Road. The man was later identified as the owner of the store, Jerry Taylor.

Authorities are investigating the incident as a homicide. No suspects or motives have been identified at this time.

No other information has been released. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story. If you have any information on the shooting, you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.