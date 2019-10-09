Talladega elects Timothy Ragland as city’s first black mayor

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Residents in Talladega have elected the city’s first black mayor in Timothy Ragland.

Ragland defeated incumbent Jerry Cooper 1014 to 991 in Tuesday’s election. Ragland and Cooper went into a runoff election after the initial mayoral election in August proved too close to call.

Ragland has confirmed with CBS 42 that he will be inaugurated Nov. 4.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

CBS 42 College Football Challenge

CLICK HERE TO PLAY!

CBS 42 College Football Saturday

Check out all the latest sports news now!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events