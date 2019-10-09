Talladega elects Timothy Ragland as city’s first black mayor

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Residents in Talladega have elected the city’s first black mayor in Timothy Ragland.
Ragland defeated incumbent Jerry Cooper 1014 to 991 in Tuesday’s election. Ragland and Cooper went into a runoff election after the initial mayoral election in August proved too close to call.
Ragland has confirmed with CBS 42 that he will be inaugurated Nov. 4.
