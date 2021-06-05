Talladega crash nearly sends Jeep off bridge

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — First responders rescued two people trapped inside a car that was hanging off a bridge over Cheaha Creek in Talladega early Saturday morning.

(Courtesy of Talladega Fire and Rescue)

Talladega Fire and Rescue reports that at 1:24 a.m. Saturday, first responders were called to a car accident on Highway 21 near Garrison Lane. Upon arrival, they found two heavily damaged vehicles, one of which was a Jeep Cherokee with two people trapped inside that was partially hanging off the bridge.

The Jeep was able to be secured using chains and straps while the people inside were removed through the passenger-side door.

Both of the people in the Jeep as well as the driver of the other car were taken to nearby hospitals by Northstar and Oxford EMS.