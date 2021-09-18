Talladega County Schools extending mask requirement

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, the superintendent for Talladega County Schools announced in a Facebook post that the school system will be extending the mask requirement for another three weeks.

Superintendent Suzanne Lacey said that the requirement will be reevaluated on October 8.

According to the post, there are 152 students and 16 employees with COVID-19. Lacey said that these numbers indicate a 51.4% decrease of positive cases reported.

According to Lacey, since the mask requirement began, the number of positive cases has experienced an overall decline. This week, she said that the school has the lowest number of positive cases since the start of the school year.

“The health and safety of our students and staff will always be our top priority,” said Lacey in the post. “The primary goal is for schools to remain open five days a week for in-person learning and for students to resume a sense of normalcy with as few interruptions as possible.”