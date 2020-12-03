Talladega County employee convicted on drug charges, delivered meth using work truck

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal jury has convicted a former Talladega County employee on drug charges Wednesday.

According to US Attorney Prim Escalona, 38-year-old Anthony Lamon Frazier was found guilty of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Evidence presented in court showed Frazier agree to deliver almost two pounds of meth to an individual. He ultimately made the delivery using the truck he uses for work with the county. No information on Frazier’s official job title has been released.

“Frazier’s conviction sends the message to those dealing drugs – you will get caught, and you will be held responsible for pushing this poison in our communities,” Escalona said. “I want to commend the Talladega County Drug Task Force and the prosecution team for their hard work on this case. I also want to thank the jurors for their time and service.”

Frazier now faces up to life in prison for the conviction.