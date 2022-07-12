LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — Ofc. Greg Gilliland, Talladega County’s longtime conservation enforcement officer, died Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Lincoln. He was 46 years old.

Gilliland, who had worked in Talladega County as part of an officer with the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division since 2003, was riding his bicycle in the 1000 block of Speedway Boulevard when he was stuck by a car before 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to Talladega County deputy coroner Josh Vincent. Gilliland was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gilliland, a native of Munford, was named Conservation Enforcement Officer of the Year in 2016 during the Alabama Wildlife Federation Governor’s Conservation Achievement Awards. In a Facebook post announcing the award, the department recognized Gilliland’s commitment to enforcing Alabama’s game, fish and wildlife laws, even “in the most trying and dangerous of situations.”

“Officer Gilliland has one of the highest case rates in the state with a conviction rate of nearly 100%,” the department said in a statement on Facebook about his award. “Among peers and members of his community he is well respected and known for being dependable, resourceful, and one who applies the law with fairness and common sense.”

The circumstances surrounding Gilliland’s death are being investigated by the Lincoln Police Department.