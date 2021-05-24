Talladega College laying turf for field that could possibly host potential football team

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Talladega College is now adding synthetic turf to a new multipurpose field intended for band practice, soccer practice and matches, diverse student events, and, possibly, football practice and games.

Earlier this month, the Talladega College Board of Trustees voted in favor of conducting a feasibility study to determine the possibility of reviving the school’s football program. The program was canceled 80 years ago, but the feasibility study–along with the new field–could usher in a new era of athletics for the college.

“This is a continuation of the transformation of Talladega College,” Talladega College President Billy Hawkins said in a press release. “We recently opened three new facilities; upgraded buildings campus wide; launched a new graduate program; earned impressive regional and national rankings; and celebrated record-breaking enrollment increases.”

The field, located behind the college’s new residence hall and student activity center, will also be updated to include lights and fencing.