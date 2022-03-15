TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with an ongoing death investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a disturbance call on Cemetery Lane in Childersburg around 10:50 pm on March 3. Deputies found the body of an adult woman upon arrival.

The woman was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and identified as 40-year-old Nancy Elaine Arnold. The cause of Arnold’s death is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding Arnold’s death is asked to call the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-245-5121.