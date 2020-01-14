Talladega Co. Commission approves Coosa River toll bridge project

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega County Commission has voted to approve licensing for the Coosa River Express. The toll bridge would connect Highway 280 in Sylacauga to Interstate 65 in Calera.

Talladega County Commission passes licensure for Coosa River Express toll bridge project with 5-0 vote. Now the project needs licensing approval from Shelby County. @CBS_42 — Malique (@MaliqueRankin) January 14, 2020

Now that the Coosa River Express has approval from Talladega, Tim James Inc., the company in charge of the project, needs the green light from Shelby County.

Residents of Talladega County came to the commission meeting Monday night with mixed feelings on how this may affect their quiet way of life.

The Executive Director of the Coosa Riverkeeper spoke tonight over the environmental impact this project

Tim James said we can expect to see his project on Shelby County Commission agendas in the coming months.

