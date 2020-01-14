TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega County Commission has voted to approve licensing for the Coosa River Express. The toll bridge would connect Highway 280 in Sylacauga to Interstate 65 in Calera.
Now that the Coosa River Express has approval from Talladega, Tim James Inc., the company in charge of the project, needs the green light from Shelby County.
Residents of Talladega County came to the commission meeting Monday night with mixed feelings on how this may affect their quiet way of life.
The Executive Director of the Coosa Riverkeeper spoke tonight over the environmental impact this project
Tim James said we can expect to see his project on Shelby County Commission agendas in the coming months.
LATEST POSTS
- Auburn hires Jack Bicknell Jr. as offensive line coach
- Police: Batman bandit wanted for church burglaries
- Talladega Co. Commission approves Coosa River toll bridge project
- Cleanup efforts underway in Pickens County after weekend storm
- Study group set to release findings on Alabama prison conditions this week