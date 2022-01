(WHNT) — Every county in Alabama is listed at a "high risk" for COVID-19 spread, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). The increased risk comes as the Omicron variant surges statewide.

ADPH's COVID-19 Dashboard lists four categories for COVID-19 transmission: low, moderate, substantial, and high. If a county is labeled as high risk, that means there are at least 100 or more new cases of the virus person 100,000 residents and the positivity rate in testing is greater than or equal to 10%.