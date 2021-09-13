Tailgating tickets for Magic City Classic go on sale Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, tickets for tailgating spots at the upcoming Magic City Classic will go on sale.

Tickets will be available to buy at 12:01 p.m.

“This is an event that draws people from all over the country,” Council President William Parker said. “Just seeing people coming from California, Colorado, all over, it speaks volumes to how impactful and meaningful this weekend is. We’ve been working to make this Classic the best one on record, while making sure everyone stays safe. We look forward to seeing everyone come out and enjoy all the great things Birmingham has to offer.”

This year’s Classic will be played at Legion Field on Oct. 30.

You can buy parking tickets here.