PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Right now, there’s a new way to renew your car tags in Shelby County. People can now utilize a tag renewal ATM at two of the county’s license office locations.

This machine will allow you to get your new tags in two to three minutes, eliminating any potential wait times inside. The manager for license operations, Barry Newton, told CBS 42 it’s a machine built for efficiency and huge for customer service.

Customers can come during the day and after hours — even on weekends. Newton said the new operation has been very successful so far. CBS 42 asked him what other functions this could lead to in the future.

“For driver’s license, we currently don’t because that’s a state function. This is a county,” Newton- said. “But as far as the tag goes, yes, we’re going to implement a few more different things like possibly down the road where if you lost your decal or need to get a replacement, there again, people don’t have time to come by here sometimes. They can just run by and get it there. We don’t have that yet, but that is something for the future.”

All you need handy is your driver’s license number and tag number. You could also scan the barcode on your notice. That information will pull your profile up onto the screen.

You then make your selections, swipe your card and the tag stickers will print right out.

“So, if you’re inside waiting in line then you know, you could be in there 10 to 15 minutes before the clerk calls you,” Newton said. “As you see, we’re the only ones here right now. You walk up. It takes about two to three minutes to do this process. Once you’ve done this process, you’re good to go. You’ve got your decals. You don’t have to go inside for anything.”

CBS 42 caught up with Lisa Hendricks who tried the ATM for the first time. She was initially apprehensive but was met with a pleasant surprise.

“It was unbelievable,” Hendricks said. “It was probably I don’t know 60, 60 seconds maybe. I’m very glad, and I would recommend that other people try it.”

The tag renewal ATM at the Pelham license office has been open for one week. There is another one up and running at the Highway 280 location, and Newton said there are plans to open a third ATM at the Columbiana location soon.