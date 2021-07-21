Taco Bell to open location on The Strip in Tuscaloosa next month

A Taco Bell will soon open on The Strip in Tuscaloosa. Photo courtesy of Monica Nakashima, staff writer at the Crimson White.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Taco Bell is coming to The Strip in Tuscaloosa, according to a company executive.

The location will not be a traditional Taco Bell, but will instead focus on digital sales, with only online pre-ordering and kiosks for ordering in-store. During times of high traffic, the store will also have employees take orders on tablets.

The restaurant is scheduled to open sometime next month.

“Tacala is obviously excited to expand our presence in Tuscaloosa, where we already have three Taco Bell locations in the city alone, not counting our locations in Northport,” Marjorie Pearlman, the Vice President of Marketing for Tacala, told Tuscaloosa Thread. “We’re excited to get right on campus at the University of Alabama and make sure we appeal to the students there.”

There will be limited seating in the new restaurant, which will have no drive-thru, given its location.

It will be located in the building that formerly housed China Master at 1211 University Boulevard, next door to Rounders, a popular nightclub.