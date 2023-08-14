BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Grammy Award-winning rapper T-Pain will headline UAB’s “Welcome Back Concert,” on Saturday, Aug. 26.

T-Pain’s appearance marks the first time a national recording artist has performed on the UAB campus since rock band Weezer helped celebrate the university’s 50th anniversary in 2019. Rapper Nando STL will open before T-Pain takes the stage at 8 p.m.

There are no electronic tickets available. Gates for the event will open at 4:30 p.m. Seating on the Green is general admission. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs for optimal comfort as UAB marks the beginning of the academic year.

The concert will be held for UAB students and faculty only.