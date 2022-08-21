Sylacauga is making strides toward finalizing plans for the addition of two Entertainment Districts

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Sylacauga city leaders are working to boost their downtown area with two new entertainment districts. The Sylacauga Commercial Development Authority is partnering with the city council to move forward with these plans.

City councilman, Nate Brewer, says initial thoughts of the entertainment districts began 12 years ago. He says the plans to add what the Sylacauga Commercial Development Authority calls “fun zones” will likely be finalized in October.

Brewer says before plans are finalized, all partners must come to an understanding of how they want everything to be laid out.

He says neighbors can look forward to entertainment districts that will host events like concerts in addition to play areas for kids. Places for people to go out, eat, and shop are also in the works.

“Whatever you need it to be,” said Brewer. “That’s the whole part of this entertainment center, is to have different things on each part of it to do for the citizens.”

Pizza and pint employee, Matthew Hebert, says he feels the addition could have a positive impact on local businesses.

Hebert says he hopes this will allow the city to continue on a path of growth.

“I remember, like, this place used to be so small,” said Hebert. “There wasn’t that much things to do around here and now it’s just so much more growth and everybody benefits”

Brewer says local businesses are the heart of their town and they hope to bring more traction to those businesses with the new entertainment districts.

“We want to try to keep everyone here in Sylacauga, and we want to bring other people from other cities here because if you have an event, you can have different things going on at one time,” said Brewer. “And then you have something at every place for certain groups of people.”

Brewer believes the addition of the entertainment districts will have a wonderful impact on their community and thinks they will take Sylacauga to the next level.