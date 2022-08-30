SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) – The Sylacauga Police Department has released a statement clarifying they are not the agency responsible for arresting a local pastor after receiving hateful messages online Tuesday.

According to SPD Chief of Police Kelley Johnson, the police department’s Facebook page has been recently receiving “hate mail and hateful messages” concerning the arrest of Michael Jennings. He addressed the public via the department’s Facebook that they had no involvement in the arrest of Jennings.

“This message goes out to all of the geniuses out there that can’t tell that there is a difference in Sylacauga PD and Childersburg PD,” Johnson stated in the post. “Open up your ears when you listen to the news and videos.”

Jennings was arrested in May while watering his neighbor’s plants in Childersburg. It’s possible the hate mail was mistakenly sent to SPD because he is a pastor at Vision of Abundant Life Ministries, which is located in the city.