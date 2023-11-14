SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sylacauga Police Department (SPD) is searching for the location of a fugitive charged with violating the Sex Offender Registration Notification Act (SORNA).

SPD is searching for 42-year-old Arthur Lee McGuire Jr., described as a 5’11” Black male weighing 260 pounds.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of McGuire Jr. Their 24-hour tip line can be reached at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP. CrimeStoppers allows its callers to remain anonymous.

The Talladega County Central Dispatch can be reached at 256-761-1556; Sergeant Vinson with SPD can be reached at 256-401-2453.