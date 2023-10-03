SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sylacauga Police Department (SPD) is investigating after a body was found Tuesday morning.

According to Sylacauga police, officers received a call reporting a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound in the area of Sherwood and Fluker St. within the Drew Court Housing Community around 10:30 a.m. Officers arrived and discovered Miles McGhee, 29, of Sylacauga, lying in the yard of a residence in the 100 block of Fluker Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated. There are no suspects currently in custody.

This is a developing story and CBS 42 will update it as more information becomes available.