Sylacauga officer suffers ‘extensive injuries’ after car accident with log truck

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sylacauga police officer is undergoing multiple surgeries for injuries he suffered in a car accident Thursday night.

According to the Sylacauga Police Department, Officer Blake McGhee was involved in an accident with a log truck on Highway 21 just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Following the accident, McGhee’s vehicle caught fire and due to the extent of his injuries, he was unable to exit on his own. Thankfully, a Talladega County Sheriff Deputy and three other men, who were passers-by, were able to pull McGhee from the wreckage.

McGhee was responsive throughout this time, despite the injuries he suffered.

Due to the weather, however, he was unable to be airlifted to UAB for treatment. He was eventually transported there via ambulance.

SPD says McGhee is medically stable at this time and will continue to undergo surgeries. His injuries have not yet been released.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

