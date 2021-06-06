Sylacauga man struck, killed by vehicle in Coosa County

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sylacauga man was killed when a vehicle crashed into him Saturday night on Highway 280 near Goodwater.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Marcus Odem, 43, was walking in the roadway when an unknown vehicle struck him at approximately 10:23 p.m. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at the 52 mile marker of Highway 280, approximately four miles northwest of Goodwater.

The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run is believed to be a blue or gray 2016 to 2018 Hyundai Tuscan, ALEA says.

If anyone has any information regarding this vehicle or crash, please contact the ALEA Communication Center in Montgomery at 334-242-0700.