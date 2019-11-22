Sylacauga man has arm amputated after being hit by train

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sylacauga man has lost an arm after being hit by a train Friday.

According to Sylacauga Police Chief Kelly Johnson, the incident happened near an Exxon gas station by Hwy 280.

The man is expected to live, according to Chief Johnson.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

