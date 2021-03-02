Sylacauga man arrested for stealing money from church, giving police a false name

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sylacauga man has been arrested for allegedly stealing money from a church and giving police a false name.

James Ray Corbin, 60, has been charged with third-degree burglary and using a false identity to obstruct justice.

The Sylacauga Police Department says Corbin went to the First United Methodist Church of Sylacauga on Jan. 29 and took a small amount of money and some checks belonging to the church.

Another reported burglary took place and Corbin was interviewed by police. He gave authorities a false name due to him having a warrant for his arrest for violating probation on another burglary charge in 2018.

He was later correctly identified and arrested. He is now being held at the Talladega County Jail without bond.

If convicted, Corbin faces up to 10 years in prison for both crimes.