BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A local high school science teacher is getting a chance to learn from NASA. She was selected to participate in NASA’s AAA program to better enhance student learning.

“I want to never stop learning,” said Amy Dennis.

Sylacauga High School physics and biology teacher Amy Dennis is getting the opportunity of a lifetime.

“I’m just so honored and excited. And honestly, still a little shell shocked about it,” said Dennis.

She’s been selected to participate in NASA’s Airborne Astronomy Ambassadors program. The program aims to enhance student learning in STEM through rigorous professional development training in astrophysics and planetary science.

“What we do during that week, we actually get to bring this curriculum, that NASA has created for us, and we get to use it within our classrooms. So it not only is going to benefit me and help me grow. It’s also going to benefit my students,” said Dennis.

She is one of just 24 teachers from across the nation. She is also the first teacher from Alabama to ever be selected.

“I encourage my students to be lifelong learners and I want to show them that I’m committed to do what I’m saying. I’m constantly trying to improve because the better I am, the better I can give them a quality education,” said Dennis.

Dennis hopes this training inspires her students to follow their dreams.

“A lot of my students lack motivation. They think they can’t. Even when I was telling my students about how I got accepted one of them looked at me and said I wish I could do something like that. And I just looked back at her and said you can. So it’s important for them to get to see somebody that is close to them do something so important,” said Dennis.

The program kicks off later this year.